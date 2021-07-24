Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $408.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.
NYSE ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
