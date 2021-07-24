Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $408.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.