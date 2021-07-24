Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $425.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

NYSE ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

