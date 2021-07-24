Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $425.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.
NYSE ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
