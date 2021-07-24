APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.76.

APA opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

