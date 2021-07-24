Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,740,000 after purchasing an additional 992,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.