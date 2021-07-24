Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

AINV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

