AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.14.

Several analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR opened at $136.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.