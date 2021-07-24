APYSwap (APYS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $543,754.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $543,754.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00144050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.37 or 0.99634647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.05 or 0.00887492 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

