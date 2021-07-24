AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 420.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373,306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of The Macerich worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter worth $29,679,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 41.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $20,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,926,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

