AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in RH by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in RH by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH opened at $685.00 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $277.02 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

