AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

