AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 364,524 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 246.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,524 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

ESRT stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

