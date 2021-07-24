AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 199,678 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Amkor Technology worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

