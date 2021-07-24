AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,761,027 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,761,027 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

