Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,339 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.79. 5,015,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

