Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. Snap-on makes up 1.2% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $100,011,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total value of $489,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,911,318. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.59. 478,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

