Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $18,867,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $534,985,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Workday by 221.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,521 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Workday by 7.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 281,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $3,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,075. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

