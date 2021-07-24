Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.15. The company had a trading volume of 142,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,137. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.05 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

