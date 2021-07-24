Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,508 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000. ANSYS makes up 3.7% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $7.17 on Friday, hitting $365.40. The stock had a trading volume of 313,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,459. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $291.55 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.71.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

