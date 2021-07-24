Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 87,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $152.54. The stock had a trading volume of 270,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

