Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

