Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

