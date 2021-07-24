Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.34.

ARDX stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $331,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 11.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 706,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 72.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

