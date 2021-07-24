Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $385.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.72 million to $392.00 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $350.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 1,241,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,929. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ares Capital by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

