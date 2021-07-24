AREX Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. L Brands comprises approximately 1.6% of AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $77.85. 3,214,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 over the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.