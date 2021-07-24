Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0343 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $344,613.98 and approximately $6,852.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,620.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.95 or 0.06308442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.01363636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00374207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00134800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.59 or 0.00605563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00376986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00295855 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,095,709 coins and its circulating supply is 10,051,165 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.