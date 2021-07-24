Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,063 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Arrow Electronics worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $20,093,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

