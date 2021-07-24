Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 473,400 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 1,236.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $3,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

VIST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:VIST opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $355.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

