Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 19,582 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

