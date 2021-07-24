Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 242,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.60 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

