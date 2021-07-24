Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 27,200 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after buying an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,362,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,474,000 after buying an additional 397,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

APO stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

