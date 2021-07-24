ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,756.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,512.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,776.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

