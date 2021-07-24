ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU opened at $271.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.53. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

