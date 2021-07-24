ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.87 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.43.

