ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

