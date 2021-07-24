Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

