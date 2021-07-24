Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $113.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 255,728 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,659 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

