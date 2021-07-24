ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $8.74

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.51. ASE Technology shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 11,046 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

