ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $684.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $756.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.