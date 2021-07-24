Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 120.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,360,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $145.85 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

