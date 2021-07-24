Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,374. Associated Banc has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

