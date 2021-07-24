Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ASBFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.32. 7,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.