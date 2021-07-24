Assura (LON:AGR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.65 ($1.00). Assura shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 5,619,236 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Assura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 429 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £326.04 ($425.97). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,228.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

