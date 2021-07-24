Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

