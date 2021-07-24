Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0007

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $28,436.79 and approximately $12.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.74 or 0.06360374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.01350719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00370991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00134471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00613074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00374656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00291157 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,875,642 coins and its circulating supply is 42,064,316 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.