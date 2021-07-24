Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Get Athersys alerts:

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 575.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.