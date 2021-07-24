Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Shares of ACBI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 974,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,306. The stock has a market cap of $491.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.