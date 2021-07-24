Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%.
Shares of ACBI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 974,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,306. The stock has a market cap of $491.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
