Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Trading ∞ Higher

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB)’s stock price traded up ∞ during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. 810,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 620,158 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGB)

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

