Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $333.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 389,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter valued at $1,375,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 108.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63,083 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.