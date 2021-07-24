Atreides Management LP Buys 246,600 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 169.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 2.0% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.09% of Square worth $88,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.00. 6,374,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 371.84, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.