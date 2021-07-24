Atreides Management LP Makes New $32.91 Million Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 950,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,909,000. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.42.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

